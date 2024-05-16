Delhi’s niche dining experiences

A few days back I chanced upon a reel by one of the creators that I follow announcing his first ever pop-up, which he plans to host this weekend.

Archit Agarwal is a Gurugram-based marketing professional who is also better known as @architlost on Instagram. His food blog, Life of Simple Treats (LOST), is his space to document all the recipes that he’s experimented with over the years, and is quite the hit with the millennials on Instagram.

“Some of my earliest memories have been of sitting in the kitchen with my mother and grandmother as they prepared meals for the family,” he says.

However, it was during his time in the US as an undergraduate student, that he realised the true value of cooking a meal and “turning ingredients into something special.”

I remember coming across Agarwal’s Instagram page a few years back. Apparently, Aggarwal launched his page to learn more about marketing and growth, when he secured a marketing position in an agency. But it’s been seven years since then, and the passion to cook and to create content and share it via Instagram, blog and podcasts continues to grow.

What made him decide to host an exclusive pop-up after all this time?

“This is another way to engage with my audience. As content creators, we share our recipes through visuals and sounds, but consuming food is a sensory experience that can only be fully appreciated in-person. This pop-up allows me to share my creations directly with people, while also interacting with them,” quips Aggarwal.