Doctors in Delhi's SGRH crowdfund expensive liver transplant for 13-year-old with end-stage damage

NEW DELHI: In a medical marvel, a 13-year-old underwent a successful liver transplant surgery while in a coma. The case is one-of-its-kind as no complex surgical procedures are performed on patients. In a noble gesture, the doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) crowdfunded the expensive surgery since the family was unable to pay for it because of their poor economic condition.

The doctors said going for the transplant for the patient while she was in a coma involved high risks, but it was the only option to save her life from end-stage liver damage induced by Wilson’s disease, a rare inherited condition that causes copper levels to build up in several organs, especially the liver, brain and eyes.

Doctors said Rs 20 lakh was raised from crowdfunding and corporate donations to finance the transplant. The child is now healthy and waiting to return to her school but the journey of her recovery is full of hurdles, which make her case a medical marvel.

As per doctors, the patient, Radha, was diagnosed with Wilson’s disease when she was six-year-old. “Ever since then, she has battled with the aberrant accumulation of copper in her organs, particularly her liver. However, Hepatitis A dealt a blow to her already damaged liver, leading to acute chronic liver failure.

The subtle development of hepatic encephalopathy sent her into a state of altered consciousness, making a terrible situation much worse. But it was the catastrophic upper gastrointestinal blood vomiting (bleeding) that brought her dangerously close to death,” said Dr Naresh Bansal, Senior Consultant, Institute Of Liver Gastroenterology & Pancreaticobiliary Sciences, at SGRH.