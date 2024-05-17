AAP dissolves Laxmi Nagar, Patel Nagar units

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday dissolved its Laxmi Nagar and Patel Nagar units due to some leaders indulging in “anti-party activities.”

AAP’s state coordinator, Gopal Rai, has issued a notice disbanding the units, a move triggered by the signs of rebellion shown by former MLA Nitin Tyagi, who was also leading the party’s district organisation.

Tyagi has been openly attacking the party for quite some time. He has been asking workers not to promote the party’s poll promise of Rs 1,000 of monthly cash incentives for women and has also shared several posts on X over the party’s alleged failure to tackle its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal episode, sources said.

Tyagi has been advising party workers to refrain from making women fill out the form for the cash incentive scheme that the party is holding during the election campaign. He has been calling the scheme a “false promise," claiming only a budgetary allocation has been made for the scheme, which is yet to be passed by the cabinet.

“If the scheme doesn’t get approval like the Delhi Jal Board’s One-time settlement scheme, you will not be able to show your faces to the people,” he said in one of the videos he posted on his X account.

Sources said that Tyagi is disgruntled by the party’s decision to choose Kuldeep Kumar as Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi, as he was expecting to get the ticket. However, the action came after he commented on Swati Maliwal’s issue.

In Patel Nagar, the move followed the exit of former minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), accusing the party of disrespecting Dalits. He is in the poll fray from the New Delhi seat.