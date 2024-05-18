Admissions to Class 11 in Delhi government schools to begin on May 22

NEW DELHI: The education department on Friday issued a notification regarding the admission process to Class 11 in government schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE).

With this, students residing in Delhi and seeking admission to Class 11 will soon be able to register themselves online for the academic session 2024-25.

The first cycle of the admission will begin from 12 noon on May 22 and continue till 5 pm on June 7. The education department will display the list of allotted schools to registered candidates on June 18 while the verification of documents will be conducted on June 19-26.

The second cycle will occur from July 1-10. The display of allotted schools to registered candidates will be done on July 27 and the verification of documents for admission in allotted schools will be done between July 23 and 31.

The third cycle of the admission process will begin from August 1-10. The list of allotted schools will be displayed on August 20 and verification of documents will be done between August 21 and 31.

Students who have passed Class 10 during academic session 2023-24 from government or government-aided schools under DoE are not eligible to apply for registration. They should approach their last attended school for further assistance if transfer is required to another government school.