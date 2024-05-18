Air India flight returns to Delhi after fire warning

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-Bengaluru Air India flight, carrying 175 people, returned to the national capital on Friday evening after a fire warning from its auxiliary power unit. Following the warning, a full emergency was declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 5:52 pm for the AI 807.

The flight landed safely at the IGIA around 6.40 pm. “Air India flight AI 807 flying from Delhi to Bengaluru returned to the national capital this evening after a fire warning from its auxiliary power unit. After the pilots exercised necessary protocols, the aircraft made an uneventful landing and all passengers and crew deplaned at the aerobridge safely,” said an Air India spokesperson.

On the fire in the aircraft, Delhi Fire Services pressed three fire tenders into service. “We received a call from IGIA at 6.15 pm regarding a fire,” a DFS official said.