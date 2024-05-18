Congress candidate Kanhaiya bashed up during poll campaign in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and party’s candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from the Northeast Delhi constituency, Kanhaiya Kumar, was slapped by some unidentified people while he was campaigning in his constituency on Friday.

According to the police, apart from Kanhaiya, an AAP councillor named Chhaya Sharma was also assaulted in the incident.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said information regarding the incident was received at 6.53 pm, the caller stating that the Northeast Delhi Congress candidate has been slapped by some people at an AAP office located at 4th Pushta, Swami Satyanarain Bhawan, New Usmanpur.

Preliminary probe revealed that Kanhaiya Kumar was attending a meeting at the New Usmanpur AAP office and Chhaya Sharma, AAP councillor was hosting the meeting.

“After the meeting, when Chhaya Sharma came down to see off Kanhaiya Kumar, some persons came and put garland around Kumar. After garlanding him, they threw ink and tried to assault him,” the DCP said.

When the AAP councillor tried to intervene, the assailants misbehaved and threatened her.

The police said a legal action is being taken on the complaint of AAP Councillor Chhaya Sharma. Further investigation is in progress, he added.