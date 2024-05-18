Turncoat vs BJP councillor, North West Delhi to witness a two-cornered contest

NEW DELHI: North West Delhi, the reserved constituency of the national capital, is all set to witness a two-cornered fight between BJP and INDIA bloc with the former replacing its sitting MP Hans Raj Hans with councellor Yogendra Chandolia while latter fielding Udit Raj, a former MP and BJP turncoat on Congress ticket.

The constituency—comprising ten assembly seats—Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangloi Jat, Mangolpuri, and Rohini—came into existence in 2008 after the delimitation and was categorised as reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). As of January 2024 data, the total number of electors in North West Delhi is 2472910, out of which 1339266 are male electors, 1133406 are female electors, and the remaining 238 are transgender voters.

A total of 55 candidates filed their nominations for this seat, of which 26 are contesting the election.

The seat was represented by Congress in 2009 when Krishna Tirath defeated BJP’s Meera Kanwaria by a margin of nearly 1,85,000 votes. In 2014, BJP’s Udit Raj defeated AAP’s Rakhi Birla by a margin of almost 1,06,000 votes. In 2019, BJP’s Hans Raj Hans defeated AAP’s Guggan Singh Ranga by a margin of more than 5.50 lakh votes. As far as assembly-wise status is concerned, the AAP currently holds nine assembly seats, and the BJP legislature represents one seat.

The Lok Sabha constituency mainly comprises rural and semi-urban villages, where several types of problems have been prevailing. Residents have complained about garbage dumping in their locality, sewerage issues, illegal encroachment, and construction.