Graffiti targeting Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; police begin probe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has started a probe into the graffiti found written inside the metro trains and on stations bearing Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's name, an officer said on Monday.

The AAP has attributed the act of vandalism to the BJP, which, it said, wanted to threaten Kejriwal through the graffiti.

According to a police officer, pictures of certain messages written inside metro trains and stations were shared through an Instagram account 'ankit.goel_91'.

One of the graffiti scribbled inside a metro train read, "Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye. Please. Otherwise you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan. Ankit Goel_91"

Another message read: "#CM Delhi leave us, we don't need freebies anymore.#45 Crore on CM Awas."