Luxe leather geometrist, Sameer Madan’s new edit, Hello Lover, embodies a little bit of nostalgia, summer romance and unapologetic style.

Drawing top tier sartorial inspiration from Carrie Bradshaw, the iconic character from the series, Sex and the City, it celebrates individuality through dramatic, flirtatious and stylish statement pieces.

From extravagant furs to sky-high Manolo Blahniks, Sex and the City was truly synonymous with over-the-top glamour. Infatuated with the same energy, Hello Lover exudes eccentric style and OTT designs.

It features an enticing range of sleek and minimalist silhouettes in colours such as white, green, black, yellow, and beige. Taking a strut down the memory lane, these fashion-forward ensembles remain a perennial source of style inspiration, transcending trends with their timeless appeal.

“Breaking down the bold fashion choices that set the tone for women everywhere in the late 1990s and early 2000s and to this day, the outfits showcase timeless and iconic looks. There are a diverse range of bodysuits, trousers, and, of course, bodycon dresses to complement our collection. This marks the inception of our exploration into bodysuit variations, trousers, and curve-enhancing garments, each crafted to embody sophistication and individuality,” says Madan.

Discussing the elements of nostalgia and summer romance that are woven into these pieces, he says, “They exude a sense of whimsy and playfulness, echoing the carefree spirit of summertime love, which is embraced through the flirtatious and stylish statement pieces featured in the collection. Mixed-media embroideries to stylish accents like neck piercings, each garment tells a story of romance and allure.”

Just as the show Sex and the City revolved around themes of love, sex and friendship, the pieces exude style. With jeans embellished in distinctive patent leather appliqué work, the garments are chic and sophisticated. “You’ll see a lot of different kinds of bodysuits, trousers and, of course, body cons. We have developed flower brooch embroideries, piercings as neck controller details along with mix media embroideries,” he explains.