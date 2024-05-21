Couple arrested for fake car loan case, multiple frauds worth crores

NEW DELHI: A married couple allegedly involved in multiple frauds, including a fake car loan case, worth crores has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The couple, Deepak and Chanchal Goyal has previously been involved in 21 such cases, including one being probed by the CBI, they said.

On March 26, Timarpur Police registered a complaint after the chief manager of Indian Bank accused Chanchal Goyal of cheating in lieu of a car loan. “It was stated that a demand draft issued by Allahabad Bank in the name of Charu Motors was duly deposited at an account of a private bank in Jaipur.

The accused Chanchal Goyal along with other co-accused Deepak Goyal and Vinay Aggarwal had prepared forged documents of Charu Motors and applied for a car loan at Allahabad Bank,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The officer said that an amount of `18.25 lakh was allegedly transferred to Charu Motors. “We got to know that three fake car loans were taken from Allahabad Bank by depositing fake documents,” he said.

“Accused Deepak Goyal and Vinay Aggarwal had become guarantors in these car loan applications,” the DCP said.

It was found that Rs 18.25 lakh credited into the account of Charu Motors could not be traced even by the private bank which transferred the amount.

“The account statement of Charu Motors was obtained. After an analysis of the account statement, it came to light that the cheated amount of `18.25 lakh was transferred to Mumbai-based accounts. We later identified Chanchal Goyal and she was arrested on May 14.”

“It was revealed that accused Deepak Goyal was in judicial custody in Tihar Jail. On May 17, after getting permission from the court, Deepak Goyal was arrested,” said the DCP.

The duo allegedly prepared forged documents and applied for car loans at the Allahabad Bank and after receiving the amount, they transferred it to fake accounts to siphon off the money, police said.