Graffiti targeting CM Kejriwal appears in metro trains

NEW DELHI: The police have registered an FIR and started a probe into the graffiti bearing AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s name found scribbled inside metro trains and at stations, an officer said on Monday.

The AAP on Monday accused the BJP of being behind the graffiti and sought time from the Election Commission for a meeting on the issue. Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) G Ram Gopal Naik said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has given a complaint regarding defacement inside the metro coaches.

“Accordingly, a case under relevant laws has been registered at Rajouri Garden Metro Police Station for further investigations,” he said.

Another police officer said pictures of certain messages scribbled inside metro trains were shared through the Instagram account “ankit.goel_91”.