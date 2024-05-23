Appointment of Jamia Millia interim V-C revoked

NEW DELHI: Six months after a group of senior professors of Jamia Millia Islamia University urged the administration to withdraw an ‘erroneous’ order regarding an appointment of the Officiating Vice Chancellor (V-C), the Delhi High Court on Wednesday quashed the appointment of Professor Eqbal Hussain as an Officiating V-C of the university with immediate effect.

The court said since Professor Hussain was not appointed in terms of statute, his continuation in the office of Vice Chancellor as the Officiating V-C cannot be permitted further.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, however, directed to ensure that the academic and administrative machinery of the university does not suffer or come to a complete halt, stating fresh appointment to the post of Officiating V-C should be made within one week.

The court also asked the ‘Visitor’, the President of India, to order initiation of the process of appointing a regular V-C in the meantime.

The court allowed the plea challenging Hussain’s appointment as the Pro V-C and subsequently as officiating V-C on the ground of violation of the statutes, ordinances and provisions of the Jamia Millia Islamia Act. The court further said there was no explanation as to why the office order appointing Hussain as the Pro V-C was not placed before the university’s Executive Council, the appointing authority, for its approval and confirmation.