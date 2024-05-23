Cooling flavours to savour this summer

I spotted fresh, juicy pineapples in the subzi mandi a few days back, and instantly brought some to make my summer favourite, Pineapple Pulissery. Served as a part of Onam Sadya, it is my favourite accompaniment in the 24-item spread.

To make it, I carefully grated fresh coconut and mixed it with a handful of mustard seeds and green chillies, and then pounded to make a coarse mixture. Then, I added pineapples boiled in turmeric water. Once this mixture cooled down, I added chilled, whisked curd to it and then tempered it with curry leaves and served it with steamed rice.

Though this is usually eaten as an accompaniment to the main dishes, I love having it just as it is, with Papadams on the side for crunch. Come summers, and you can see an evident shift in the cuisine that is cooked in my house.

From the bold flavours of North, I shift to lighter but equally flavourful curries from Gujarat, Maharashtra and southern India—with different types of kadhi, rasams, pulissery and rice-based dishes taking centre-stage.

Last week, Nitika Kuthiala, a Himachali home-chef based in Noida, invited me home for lunch. She had prepared a Himachali spread which featured dishes that are made in the state during the hot summer months to celebrate the summer bounty. The dish that stood out for me from the plethora was Ambua. It is made using ripe desi mangoes, which are cooked in a curd-based gravy and eaten with rice.

There was also a pumpkin-based dish served cold, mixed with sesame seeds—very similar to the Kumaoni raita from Uttarakhand. In Gurugram, home-chef Surabhi Bhandari has been generously sharing summer special recipes with her followers on Instagram. The ones that caught my eye were Sattu Ki Chaach and Raagi Ki Raab—both unique and less-explored. Sattu, or powdered black gram, acts as a cooling agent in the summer heat and also helps maintain energy levels.