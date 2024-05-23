Property row between siblings turns bloody, boy killed

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old man was killed while four others sustained injuries after a quarrel broke out between two brothers over a property dispute in northeast Delhi’s Shahdara area, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Suhan, while Faizan (19), Nisha (42), Imran (45), and Shamshad (28), all residents of Rashid Market, near Shahi Masjid, Shahdara, were injured.

Sharing details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said a PCR call was received in Jagatpuri police station about a quarrel between the two brothers at a house in the area following which a team rushed to the scene.

“Five individuals injured in the incident were already transported to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where Suhan was declared dead on arrival by the doctors,” the DCP said.

Initial investigation into the incident revealed that the dispute arose over the ownership rights of a shop in Rashid Market area owned by an individual named Saied Ahmed.

“Saied Ahmed had six sons, three of whom are alive: Istekaar, Julfikaar, and Imran. They all live in the same house in the area. Julfikaar runs a welding shop on the property. Imran wanted to sell the shop with the approval of his brothers, but Julfikaar objected,” Chaudhary said. Due to this dispute over propety, there has been long-standing enmity between Julfikaar and Imran and among their respective family members.

On Tuesday, a quarrel broke out between the families of the two brothers over the issue. The matter escalated, resulting in Murshid and Julfikaar stabbing Imran, Suhan, Faizan, Nisha, and Shamshad. During investigation, Murshid (33), Julfikar Ahmed and his wife Shabana were arrested.

Three accused held

A case was registered against the three accused, identified as Mursheed, Julfikaar and his wife Shabana, who were arrested, the police said, adding that further probe is underway, A senior officer said, dispute over a shop, a long-standing enmity between Julfikaar and Imran and their family members, turned violent after a heated argument, when Julfikaar and his son Mursheed stabbed his brother, Imran.