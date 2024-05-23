Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Pixel 8A

Google’s Pixel range of phones offer a premium android experience with a formidable software and hardware package. Their new 8A aims to push the boundaries providing an alternative to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The durable phone comes with 7 years of updates (feature drops and security) ensuring the phone’s longevity. It also comes with the powerful G3 Tensor chip, camera with Google AI, a 6.1” Actua display with up to 2000 nits of brightness and 120Hz.The phone also sports IP67 resistance and an all-day 4492mAh battery. flipkart.com

Redmi Pad SE

While there are plenty of quality tabs in the market, Redmi’s PAD SE may just be the right one with both excellent features and excellent pricing to boot. First off, the SE has a 11 inch FHD+ display that’s sharp and vivid (even in sunlight), it also has a 90Hz refresh rate so the page scrolling and images are smooth. A large 8000mAh battery lasts extensively (several days on light usage), while sound is clear and dynamic, thanks to Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device is also light (478g) and slim (7.36mm) and can be carried easily on trips, holidays etc. A powerful SD 680 SOC keeps everything running smooth with MIUI Pad OS on board. mi.com