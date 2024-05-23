Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list
Pixel 8A
Google’s Pixel range of phones offer a premium android experience with a formidable software and hardware package. Their new 8A aims to push the boundaries providing an alternative to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The durable phone comes with 7 years of updates (feature drops and security) ensuring the phone’s longevity. It also comes with the powerful G3 Tensor chip, camera with Google AI, a 6.1” Actua display with up to 2000 nits of brightness and 120Hz.The phone also sports IP67 resistance and an all-day 4492mAh battery. flipkart.com
Redmi Pad SE
While there are plenty of quality tabs in the market, Redmi’s PAD SE may just be the right one with both excellent features and excellent pricing to boot. First off, the SE has a 11 inch FHD+ display that’s sharp and vivid (even in sunlight), it also has a 90Hz refresh rate so the page scrolling and images are smooth. A large 8000mAh battery lasts extensively (several days on light usage), while sound is clear and dynamic, thanks to Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device is also light (478g) and slim (7.36mm) and can be carried easily on trips, holidays etc. A powerful SD 680 SOC keeps everything running smooth with MIUI Pad OS on board. mi.com
Tag Heuer Kith
The new collection from Tag Heuer in collaboration with Kith revives the original 1986 Tag Heuer F1 series with modern twists. The colourful range comes in 35mm with sapphire crystal glass, rubber strap, 200m water resistance and an accurate Swiss quartz movement. It’s also a limited edition version, so make sure you get yours quickly. tagheuer.com
Loewe x Kylian Mbappe
Loewe in collab with superstar Kylian Mbappe has launched the WE.HEAR Pro BT speaker designed together with Mbappe. The Neon coloured speaker comes with 100 watts of pure audio power and a battery life of over 24 hours. The speaker also provides a separate Bass and treble control and has support for BT 5.3. loewe.tv
iPad Air 13
The iPad Air goes large with a new 13 inch variant, M2 chip and new colours. The larger Air comes with an all-day battery life and a landscape 12MP ultra wide front camera as well as a 12mp back camera with smart HDR and a 4K, plus support for Apple Pencil pro.apple.com