Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport, passengers evacuated

According to the Delhi fire service, "There was news of a bomb on the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. Quick Response Teams (QRT) arrived at the spot."

Delhi Airport Authorities confirmed that all passengers were safe. The officials said the passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated through emergency exits.

"All passengers are safe and the flight is undergoing a detailed inspection. All passengers were evacuated through the emergency exits without incident," an airport spokesperson said.

They said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area and security agency personnel conducted a search operation.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)