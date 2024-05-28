The aircraft was promptly moved to an isolation bay for thorough security inspection.
Photo | ANI
Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport, passengers evacuated

Officials said the threat was received around 5.30 am when the flight was preparing to leave.

NEW DELHI: A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate its passengers and launch a search operation, officials said.

They said the threat was received around 5.30 am when the flight was preparing to leave.

According to the Delhi fire service, "There was news of a bomb on the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. Quick Response Teams (QRT) arrived at the spot."

Delhi Airport Authorities confirmed that all passengers were safe. The officials said the passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated through emergency exits.

"All passengers are safe and the flight is undergoing a detailed inspection. All passengers were evacuated through the emergency exits without incident," an airport spokesperson said.

They said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area and security agency personnel conducted a search operation.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

