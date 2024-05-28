Lok Sabha polls: EVMs locked up, two-tier security in place

NEW DELHI: The Delhi poll body on Monday said it has implemented two-tier security arrangements for the polled EVMs and VVPATs stored in the strong rooms of the seven parliamentary constituencies.

Polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was conducted across all seven parliamentary constituencies in the capital on May 25. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said it has deployed a two-tier security around the clock at strong rooms with the innermost perimeter guarded by paramilitary personnel and the outermost perimeter by the state armed police in accordance with the EC safety protocols.

A 24x7 CCTV camera coverage of the sealed doors of the strong rooms and corridors with continuous monitoring has been made with single entry/exit point to the strong rooms and double lock system, it said in a statement.

Mandatory videography during the opening and closing of the strong rooms and maintenance of a logbook for recording visits of the authorised officials (General Observers, DEOs or DCPs) under videography are followed, it said.

Further, an operational control room adjacent to the strong rooms has been set up with no entry for any vehicles, including those of VIPs and officials.