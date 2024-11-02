A resounding defiance of all orders, over 200 cases filed across Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s much-publicised claims of a “complete ban on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers’’ lay in tatters within hours after the sunset on the Diwali night.

The defeaning sound of firecrackers till past midnight indicated what a virtual defiance of all orders issued by courts and the government.

Notably, firecrackers are extensively used in India during various festivals, ceremonies and social events, as is true the world over. They find a special place during Diwali.

In India, firecrackers are available for use by the common public. Each and every individual is free to light the crackers wherever he/she desires.

However, just like last year, the Delhi government had imposed a blanket ban on the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the capital till January 1, 2025. This was done in a bid to prevent the already polluted air from getting more toxic.

But the prohibition went for a toss on the Diwali night and the people, without any fear, burst firecrackers and even proudly shared it on social media.

A senior Delhi Police official said that every police district registered dozens of FIRs throughout the night for the violation of the prohibitory orders.