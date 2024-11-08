Proton Mail again under scanner

NEW DELHI: The high court (HC) recently directed the Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to examine how a woman, who had been reported missing, used an encrypted email service, Proton Mail, despite claims that the service was banned in India.

The court’s directive follows a statement from a police officer, suggesting that Proton Mail was inaccessible in India, which raised questions when the woman’s father submitted an email sent by her through the platform.

Proton Mail, a Swiss-based service renowned for its encryption and commitment to user privacy, has faced scrutiny from Indian authorities, especially after the service was reportedly linked to several hoax bomb threats earlier this year.