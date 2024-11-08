Where are we coming from and where do we go?

There is a tendency to view the future as an inevitable force, as if it simply "happens" to us, rather than something we shape through our collective actions. But who we are—whether you, me, the neighbour, a friend across the ocean, or the land we inhabit—are all vessels of shared knowledge and memory, repositories of ways of thinking and being. This understanding threads through ‘Ancestral Futures’, a thought-provoking exhibition at Gallery Espace celebrating the gallery’s 35-year legacy.

"Art possesses a freedom that even universities cannot replicate. It follows its own unique logic. It has this freedom to speculate, to push boundaries, and to dream truths into poetics," notes curator Damien Christinger. His curatorial vision for the show, deeply rooted in the concept of ancestral futures, brings together Indian and international artists—including Arunkumar HG, Ashish Sahoo, Ashok Ahuja, Harendra Kushwaha, Ishita Chakraborty, Nandini Bagla Chirimar, Maze Collective, Michael Guenzberger, Ravi Agarwal, Sharad Sonkusale, Sonia Mehra Chawla, Ujjal Dey, and Ursula Biemann—who explore the interplay between heritage and the unfolding of time.

"How do we celebrate the history of an art gallery that helped to shape the Indian art scene from 35 years ago until today?" Christinger asks. "Or, to ask this more generally: How do we bring our pasts into futures? Shared stories, individual experiences, cultural expressions, ideas of progress promised, fulfilled, or broken, dreams of achievements and growth. We can’t just dwell on the past, but the sole orientation towards the future might also blind us to what exists around us in the present."

In ‘Ancestral Futures’, Christinger envisions possibilities of bringing these contradictions together.

Coming Back Full Circle

Founded by Renu Modi in 1989 with an inaugural show by the iconic M.F. Husain - who also designed the gallery's logo—Gallery Espace has been pivotal in nurturing contemporary Indian art.

Husain's influence on Modi's path as a gallerist is woven into the gallery’s DNA. Christinger, who was invited to curate this milestone show, recalls seeing the original poster for that inaugural exhibition, sparking his connection with the gallery’s origin story and its evolution. Maze Collective Studio, a Delhi-based photography studio cofounded by Ashish Sahoo, reinterprets the gallery’s first exhibition poster, deconstructing, collaging, and layering it with personal responses.