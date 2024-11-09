In Search of Home

"Buland Masjid was different. In a way, it chose me,” reflects Chitvan Gill, documentary photographer, filmmaker, and writer, who has extensively explored social and developmental issues in urban spaces.

“While I was working on my film Take Me to the River, on the 22-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna in Delhi, I came to the old ghats along the Nigambodh Ghat.One day, we were caught in a storm and forced to abandon our usual route. As we detoured, we crossed the Loha Pul (the old Iron Bridge) towards Shastri Park, eventually turning into a street running along Buland Masjid. The sky had turned almost black; it was like darkness at noon, and to the left of the road was this melee of butchers’ shops, little dhabas, scrap dealers, and other small enterprises, all crammed together. There was a peculiar energy emanating from this chaos,” she recollects.

This chance encounter would later culminate in Dreaming of Paradise (Seagull Books), a deeply personal narrative of the lives and stories etched into this pocket of Delhi.

Making their fate

The book introduces us to individuals like Mohammad Zafar, who migrated from Moradabad and transformed the marshland near the Yamuna into a sanctuary for thousands of migrants. There is Rizwan Bijnori, the dhaba owner; Shabana, who runs a tikka stall; and Hare Baba, originally from Kolkata. Anchoring the community is Haji Aneesuddin, “the one who knows how to get things done,” and Maqsood, who had to abandon his studies due to being Muslim but now works to promote social welfare and awareness.

“I found that these were men who created exceptional lives out of extraordinarily adverse circumstances,” says Gill. As Maqsood explains, “You will find many stories such as mine all over the city. We make our own fate. Some never live to tell their tale; I survived. I found a home.”