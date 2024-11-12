Woman, minor gang-raped at Delhi house; five held

NEW DELHI: A woman and a minor aged 17 years, who were out at night for partying were intoxicated with alcohol-laced drinks and allegedly gang-raped by five men at a house in southeast Delhi's Kasturba Niketan area, a police officer informed on Tuesday.
The five accused who committed the heinous crime, identified as Shivam Parchha, Aman Pal, Ashish alias Anshuman, Amar Mehra, and Abhishek alias Ishu, have been arrested.
Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said they received information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) from Safdarjung Hospital on November 10 at around 4 am regarding a sexual assault with a 17-year-old girl and her 22-year-old aunt.
The cops rushed to the hospital and met the victims who narrated their entire ordeal stating that the incident happened when they went near the Underpass club around midnight.
"They were standing outside when they spotted people arriving in a car. The alleged people asked the victim to wait and assured them to take them to another club at Malviya Nagar or Gurgaon," the officer said.
Thereafter, both the victim and the accused people started talking to each other and exchanged phone numbers. The victim women then sat inside the accused people's car where they were offered cold drinks laced with alcohol.
The accused men then drove them to various places including Gurgaon and ultimately stopped at the house of one of the accused Amar Mehra in Kasturba Nikatan. The woman and the minor were sexually assaulted there.
Later, the accused Subham dropped them at Ashram. "The next morning when they felt pain in their stomach, they went to Safdarjung Hospital, and the minor girl was subsequently admitted by the doctor for abdominal pain and the police was intimated," the officer said.
Accordingly, based on the MLC and the statement of both the victims, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act, and an investigation was initiated.
"All the accused people were traced through technical surveillance and local inquiry following raids at various locations in Delhi," the officer said, adding the car in which the alleged offence took place i.e. Swift has also been recovered.