Woman, minor gang-raped at Delhi house; five held

NEW DELHI: A woman and a minor aged 17 years, who were out at night for partying were intoxicated with alcohol-laced drinks and allegedly gang-raped by five men at a house in southeast Delhi's Kasturba Niketan area, a police officer informed on Tuesday.

The five accused who committed the heinous crime, identified as Shivam Parchha, Aman Pal, Ashish alias Anshuman, Amar Mehra, and Abhishek alias Ishu, have been arrested.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said they received information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) from Safdarjung Hospital on November 10 at around 4 am regarding a sexual assault with a 17-year-old girl and her 22-year-old aunt.

The cops rushed to the hospital and met the victims who narrated their entire ordeal stating that the incident happened when they went near the Underpass club around midnight.

"They were standing outside when they spotted people arriving in a car. The alleged people asked the victim to wait and assured them to take them to another club at Malviya Nagar or Gurgaon," the officer said.