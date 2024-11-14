Election Commission orders transfer of officers posted in home districts ahead of Delhi assembly polls

NEW DELHI: With the assembly polls in Delhi likely to be held in February, the Election Commission (EC) has asked the NCT administration to transfer officers posted in their home districts, an exercise it holds ahead of every election.

In a recent letter issued to the Delhi chief secretary, the EC said, “The Commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with the conduct of elections in an election-going state or UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.”

“Hence, the Commission has decided that no officer connected directly with elections shall be allowed to continue in the present district of posting: (i) if she/he is posted in her/his home district. (ii) if she/he has completed three years in that district during last four years or would be completing 3 years on or before 28th February, 2025,” it added. The CEC also mentioned that the instructions will be applicable to the officers of the police department.