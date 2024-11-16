A winter meal with the Waza

With the winter chill settling in, it’s natural for the body to crave delicacies that keep one warm, provide comfort and are nosh up. A winter meal at The Leela Palace New Delhi’s ongoing ‘Kashmiri Food Festival’ which we experienced is one we highly recommend.

The meal started before a Kashmiri tablescape — a massive thali where quintessential Wazwan dishes like Nadru Churma, Mutton Tabakh Maaz, Mutton Badami Qurma, Kashmiri Waza Saag, and kebabs took centre stage. It evoked a typical Wazwan served at weddings and ceremonial occasions in Kashmir, and is much loved for its community-eating experience where locals dressed in tilla embroidered pherans, and kurta-pyjama, sit in groups on woollen carpets to eat from a single plate.

A Samovar — an intricately carved copper kettle to pour Kahwa — adorned the table with tiny copper cups. Beside it, fresh spices from the Valley, from the crisp marooned dried red chillies, and big cloves, and star anise to the fragrant bay leaves and cinnamon ensured we were in for authentic flavours.

Wazwan is not a feast easily replicated at home kitchens. It’s a test of endurance perfected over time by expert cooks, the Wazas. We met the man behind the fare, chef Tariq Ahmed, who belongs to one such Waza family from Srinagar. He has served actors Soha Ali Khan and Ashish Vidyarthi amongst others and earned wide praise for taking the Wazwan to five star hotels across India including The Westin, Hyatt, Marriott, and now The Leela Palace. “Chef Ahmed’s deep knowledge of Kashmiri cuisine, passed down through generations in his family, is sure to bring in guests,” says Karan Thakur, executive chef, The Leela Palace, who invited the Kashmiri chef for a 10-day food festival.