DMRC-ASI to sell monument tickets via app

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday to enable the sale of ASI monument tickets through DMRC’s ‘Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi’ mobile application. This initiative aims to provide a single platform for the purchase of both ASI monument tickets and DMRC travel tickets.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Vikas Kumar, managing director, DMRC and Anand Madhukar, Additional Director General (Admin), ASI. In collaboration with ASI, DMRC will jointly develop and implement an integrated QR-based ticketing system that allows seamless access to Delhi Metro services and entry to selected centrally protected monuments managed by ASI.

DMRC and ASI will work together to promote Delhi’s rich cultural heritage via coordinated efforts including public campaigns, joint events, and digital platforms. This initiative aims to offer tourists —both national and international — a hassle-free, world-class travel and tourism experience across Delhi and the NCR.

Travel app

‘Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi’ app aims to provide single platform to buy both ASI and DMRC travel tickets