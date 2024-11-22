K is for Kimchi

With the increased popularity of K-drama and K-pop, the influence of Korean culture over the minds of Indian Gen Z and millennials has already been established. Like the previous two, Korean food is also popular in India; any Indian who loves its cuisine knows that the meal begins with a plate of Kimchi. And no one knows how to plate it better than the Korean masterchef Jang Yun Jeong.

“Korean food specialises in fermentation and we have a special way of serving the food on the table. It is called Banchan or Bansang which means serving various traditional food items together. Today we are going to serve you in the Banchan style”. The dining hall of the Korean Cultural Centre was filled with happy faces as soon as the chef uttered these words.

Following her introductory speech, a five-course royal Korean vegetarian meal was served. It started with Zucchini Porridge with Nabak Kimchi and was followed by Gujeolpan (a traditional Korean platter with nine different ingredients), Sanjeok (grilled vegetable skewers), and Bibimbap with side dishes and Soybean Soup. The meal ended with a Korean Afternoon Dessert (Yakgawa– a traditional Korean Honey Cookie, Yuja–Korean citron, and Green Plum Omij Five– a cup of flavoured berry tea).

The meal had an emphasis on ‘Royal Court Cuisine’, a traditional Korean set meal that focuses on healthy and nutritional eating. “We selected dishes that showcase the beauty and healthiness of Korean cuisine, from appetisers to main dishes, final meal courses, and desserts besides modernised traditional dishes to highlight the charm of convenient Korean meals,” the chef said.