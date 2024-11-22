MCD clears encroachment on 53 km stretch

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in parts of the capital, clearing a 53-kilometre-long stretch and seizing a total of 453 items in November so far.

The crackdown on unauthorised encroachments took place in the civic body’s City SP Zone, covering key areas such as Shyama Prasad Mukherji Marg, Church Mission Road, Purani Delhi Railway Station, Khari Baoli, and Arya Samaj Road. In a significant move, five truckloads of items were seized during a recent drive.

Five truckloads of items were seized during the drive, which was carried out with the support from the police. This included the removal of temporary structures and platforms that had occupied public spaces.

Deputy Commissioner of the City SP Zone, Abhishek Kumar Mishra, said that the MCD is committed to maintaining public spaces and ensuring community safety. “This initiative reflects our dedication to restoring public land for the benefit of the community. The operation has opened up vital public areas, promoting cleaner and safer spaces for residents,” he said.

The removal of encroachments has restored several key stretches to their intended use, including improving access to densely populated and commercial areas. Officials said that the operation is aimed at ensuring public land remains accessible to all and is not misused.

Civic officials said that residents in the affected areas have reported a noticeable improvement in cleanliness and accessibility. The civic body has assured that monitoring efforts will continue to prevent future encroachments.