Delhi HC seeks urgent action on Chandni Chowk revamp failures

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed city authorities to address deficiencies and curb illegal activities plaguing the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project and its surroundings. A division bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, expressed strong disapproval over the neglect, terming the situation a “shocking state of affairs.”

The court was hearing a PIL filed by the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, which highlighted the deteriorating conditions and illegal encroachments in the marketplace.

Senior Advocate Sanjeev Ralli, representing the petitioners, accused multiple city agencies, including the MCD, Delhi Police, and Traffic Police, of failing to maintain the area.

Ralli painted a grim picture, citing overflowing garbage, dilapidated infrastructure, and the unchecked presence of drug addicts and vagabonds along the main Chandni Chowk road.

He further criticised the lack of oversight as hawkers illegally occupied no-vending zones and the expiration of maintenance contracts left the area in an unhygienic state.

“This neglect is causing immense inconvenience to residents, visitors, and workers alike,” Ralli argued, calling for urgent intervention to restore order and cleanliness.

Chief Justice Manmohan remarked on the “broken and filthy” state of Chandni Chowk, stating that authorities appeared indifferent to the chaos. Observing the severity of the issues, the bench ordered the MCD, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), Delhi Police, and Traffic Police to submit status reports within two weeks.

The court also summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the area to be personally present at the next hearing on January 9, 2025.