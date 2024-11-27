Delhi Police use AI to nail masked snatcher

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police went high tech to solve a case of snatching and subsequently used Artificial Intelligence to “unmask” a masked criminal who had snatched and run away with the mobile phone of a woman in north Delhi.

The accused, Afnan Ali, was seen committing the crime on a CCTV camera footage but his identity remained a puzzle for the cops as he was wearing a mask.

DCP (north) Raja Banthia said the incident was reported on November 24 when the complainant told the police that her mobile phone was snatched the previous day near Tyre Market, Pahari Dheeraj Main Road.

The complainant woman stated that an unknown person approached her from behind, snatched her mobile phone, and fled towards Gali Tyre wali, Sadar Bazar.

Accordingly, a case was registered and a team was formed to catch the culprit at the earliest.

“We started working on CCTV cameras and the route of the snatcher was followed. In one of the footage, the accused was captured while running after snatching the mobile phone of the complainant,” the DCP said. But this is where the cops hit a roadblock. The identity of the accused could not be established as he was wearing a mask.