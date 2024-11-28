Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot resigns as MLA

NEW DELHI: Days after resigning from the Delhi cabinet and Aam Aadmi Party’s membership, Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday resigned as Delhi Assembly MLA.

The former Delhi Transport Minister also sent his resignation to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

In his letter, Gahlot wrote, “You may be aware that I have resigned as a Minister, GNCTD on 17.11.2024. On the same day I had also resigned from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party.”

He said, “Most of my reasons for this decision have been shared in the letter dated 17.11.2024 that I had sent to Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji and the same attached herewith. The main reason was the fact that AAP had begun to derive from its moral and ethical values, thereby making it difficult for me to continue.”

“I hereby tender my resignation from Legislative Assembly of Delhi. the same may be accepted with immediate effect,” Gahlot added. On November 17, Gahlot resigned as Delhi’s transport Minister and also quit the AAP’s primary membership. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the following day.

Within a week after joining the BJP, Gahlot was appointed as a member of the party’s Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee.