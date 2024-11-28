Fake visa appointment racket posing as VFS Global employees busted, three held for extortion

NEW DELHI: A fake visa appointment racket was busted by the Crime Branch and three people werearrested who used to extort large sums of money from foreign job seekers, promising them appointment letters and visas to various countries after impersonating as VFS Global employees.

VFS Global, headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, provides governments with administrative solutions for processing passport applications and visa consular services. The arrested accused, Ritesh Tiwari (28), Chandan Baranwal (26), and Dr Azad Pratap Rao (23), are all residents of Kushinagar in UP.

ACP (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said a case was registered following a complaint by a VFS official in which he alleged that Parveen Sahoo and Ajeet Sahoo, through social media platforms, were falsely representing themselves as VFS officials and issued forged visa appointment letters in exchange for large sums of money from applicants.

“The accused misused the VFS logo in their online profiles and communicated with victims via fraudulent email IDs,” the Additional CP said. “All the online profiles used by the alleged persons on different social media platforms were identified where it was found that they were using the VFS Logo by claiming themselves to be the authorised representatives of VFS Global,” Bhatia said during a presser.

According to the officer, the accused were accepting hefty amounts on behalf of VFS from the gullible victims and visa seekers for providing visa-related services for different countries. They used to contact people desperate visa seekers through social media and told them that they would provide the letter for every category. Basically, they targeted the people who needed employment visas, as it is difficult to get, Bhatia said.