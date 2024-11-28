Kejriwal faces BJP-led protests in Nangloi, forced to cancel visit midway

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said that the people of Delhi are fed up with the political gimmicks of Arvind Kejriwal and the Atishi government, which is run by his remote control.

When Kejriwal announced via a social media post this morning that he would meet two families in Nangloi that faced attacks by gangsters, local residents contacted local MP Yogendra Chandolia. Responding to their appeal, Chandolia organised a massive protest joined by BJP workers and civil society groups from Nangloi, Kirari, and Mundka. Citizens raised slogans against Kejriwal and local MLAs, forcing him to abandon his visit midway and return.

Sachdeva emphasised that protesters wanted Kejriwal to carry on his political drama if he wished, but they also demanded accountability for the deplorable condition of Nangloi, Kirari, and Mundka. Chandolia remarked that as Kejriwal’s government faces widespread criticism for its failures and corruption, Kejriwal is attempting to divert public attention.

Nangloi is an area where all roads are broken and awaited reconstruction for years. This monsoon, Rohtak Road in Nangloi gained notoriety for broken roads and severe waterlogging, drawing constant protests from locals. The MP added that it is concerning if any family in Nangloi or elsewhere who face threats.

Delhi turned into ‘crime and extortion capital’: Kejriwal

Kejriwal launched a blistering attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him directly responsible for turning the capital into a “crime and extortion capital.”

Kejriwal said that no one thought that Delhi would become like underworld-ruled Mumbai, but, today, because of BJP, Delhi has fallen into the hands of gangsters and it has started to resemble Mumbai of the 90s. He visited Nangloi Jat to meet Roshan Lal, a local trader whose shop was recently shot at in a brazen attack. His car was blocked by BJP supporters. As a consequence, the AAP convener was unable to reach the trader’s shop and the victim’s son had to come outside the area to meet with him.

Following the meeting, Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led central government for failing to protect Delhi citizens while blocking those like him who dare to stand with the victims.