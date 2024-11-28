MCD acts against officials over scholarship irregularities

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced disciplinary action against several education department officials over alleged irregularities in the distribution of scholarships meant for SC, ST and OBC students in 2012-13.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MCD said that two officials had been removed from their positions, while two others had been terminated. Additionally, one officer was demoted.

The civic body also took action against two other departmental employees, with one being removed and the other terminated. The case, pertaining to MCD’s Central Zone, involves allegations of misappropriation of scholarship funds by a school inspector and a principal.

The investigation found that a school inspector Pramod Kumar, principal Mansav Joshi, and another accused Vijay Bahadur Tripathi misappropriated funds by creating fake identities and opening fraudulent accounts in the names of Nigam Vidyalaya Krishna Market Lajpat Nagar and Nigam Vidyalaya Modi Mill. These activities resulted in significant financial losses for the Corporation.

The inquiry also identified negligence by senior officials, including Manju Khatri, the then Assistant Director of Education (DDO) and current Deputy Director of Education, and her successor Kawaljit Singh. Both were found responsible for failing to ensure proper utilization of funds. Further investigation revealed lapses by school attendant Radhey Shyam, responsible for maintaining cash books and cheque records.

His negligence contributed to the irregularities, leading to his dismissal. Additionally, school inspector Rajesh Bhagat was found guilty of illegally retaining funds intended for student uniforms in the Central Zone. Bhagat has been demoted by three pay levels and will now receive an honorarium under Level 6.

The misappropriation came to light during a recent audit conducted by the MCD. “MCD will not tolerate any form of corruption,” it said.

Case pertains to civic body’s Central Zone

