ED team attacked in Delhi during raids in cyber crime case

NEW DELHI: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked while conducting a raid at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi's Bijwasan area in the early hours of Thursday.

A senior Delhi Police officer told the New Indian Express that an Enforcement Officer (EO) suffered minor injuries during the attack. He is continuing with the searches after he was given first aid, officials said.

The incident occurred when around five officers of the probe agency went to a farmhouse in the Bijwasan area while investigating a case against the PYYPL app.

Based on the complaint filed by the ED, Kapashera police have registered an FIR against Ashok Sharma and his brother , who allegedly attacked the ED team.

The search operations, according to sources, has been launched after the ED got inputs from the I4C and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) about cyber crimes like phishing, QR code cheating, part-time job fraud leading to fraud with many people.

It was found that money earned through this cyber fraud was being layered through as many as 15,000 'mule' accounts and withdrawn using debit and credit cards.

Using these cards, it was found, money was remitted to top-up virtual accounts on UAE-based Pyypl payment aggregator and subsequently funds were used from Pyypl to buy cryptocurrency.

The network was being run by some Chartered Accountants (CAs), the sources claimed.

(With added inputs from PTI)