DU students can now switch elective subjects

NEW DELHI: DELHI University (DU) students who have struggled to clear their elective or optional subjects after multiple attempts will now have the option to switch to a new subject, starting from the 2024-25 academic session.

A notification issued on Wednesday confirmed the decision, which follows an amendment to Clause 6 of Ordinance IV. Previously, the ordinance prohibited any changes to elective, optional, or subsidiary subjects in undergraduate or postgraduate programmes once the semester had begun.

The change is aimed at providing greater flexibility and support to students in completing their academic requirements.

“In case a student is unable to pass the paper after multiple attempts, he/she may be permitted to change the optional or elective subjects or subsidiary subjects in any semester of the postgraduate or undergraduate course, register for the new elective course, fulfil all the academic requirements, including attendance, internal assessments, and continuous assessment, and thus earn the requisite credits,” the university’s official notice stated.

Students opting to switch subjects will need to register for the new course, complete the academic requirements, such as attendance and internal assessments, and earn the necessary credits to pass.

DU has directed all colleges and departments to implement the revised ordinance from this academic year.