The blue of resistance

If something good happens, I paint something ‘good.’ If things remain as they are, I will use this form and design of representation to paint,” says Vikrant Bhise - an artist from Mumbai - articulating his evolving practice during a walkthrough of ‘A Recalcitrant Aesthetics: Body, Revolution, and the Nation Reimagined.’

The exhibition, inaugurated on November 26 to mark Constitution Day at the School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU, is curated by students and supported by the Anant Foundation for Arts.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm at SAA I Gallery, JNU, until December 6.

Rooted in the cultural and political ferment of Vikhroli, Mumbai - where the Dalit Panther movement shaped the neighbourhood - Bhise’s work reflects both his personal history and the collective struggles of his community.

“My father and uncle were part of the movement. I grew up around it,” he shares.

This upbringing informs his series on the ‘Dalit Panthers’, comprising 120 drawings, 12 of which are showcased in the exhibition.

“I met Raja Dhale (artist and activist and one of the founders alongwith Namdeo Dhasal and JV Pawar) before starting the series in 2019. We come from the same place, and he shared stories about the movement and its leaders, of Dhasal and Pawar. These memories inspire my work.”

This personal connection to history extends to the visual language Bhise has developed over time. The pervasive use of blue in his art, for instance, is deeply intertwined with his environment and experiences. “If you see any Dalit movement, any programme or function, the blue colour is very specific,” he explains.

“On December 6, at Dadar’s Shivaji Park or Chaityabhumi, the blue and white are everywhere. I’ve been seeing this since childhood — it’s my experience. This is my language and the story I want to show to people — what is Chaityabhumi, what is Mahaparinirvan Din? It’s a lot about where you’ve grown up and what you’ve seen around.”