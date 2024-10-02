DU admissions: 4k seats vacant in mop-up round; last date to submit preferences October 2

NEW DELHI: According to the Delhi University administration, over 4000 seats in the mop-up round are still lying vacant even when the last date to submit the allocation preferences is October 2. The mop-up rounds are meant for those students who are still seeking admission to any course or college.

The varsity started the mop-up round choice-filling procedure on September 30. The course and college selection for the seat allocation round is open to qualified students who enrolled for the mop-up round. The deadline for students to submit their allocation preferences is October 2 until 11:59 pm.

According to the announcement, the university will choose and admit students for undergraduate programs between October 3 and October 5 and the deadline for fee payment is October 6. Colleges will be announcing the selected candidates at 5 pm on October 5.

Candidates should report to the allotted colleges on October 6 by 5 pm. On September 29, the university closed registration for the DU UG mop-up round 2024. Official data indicates that 4,759 seats were available in the DU UG mop-up round in 2024. As many as 9,616 people have registered with the university to take part in the DU UG 2024 mop-up round.

According to the eligibility requirements unique to each programme, admission to the mop-up round will be determined by the qualifying exam’s merit score. A total of 311 course options are being given for universities and programs.

Mop-up round status