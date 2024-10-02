Home department transfers 36 IPS, five DANIPS officers in major reshuffle

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle within the Delhi Police, as many as 36 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and five Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers were transferred and given new roles.

Earlier on September 12, the Ministry of Home Affairs had transferred 33 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 45 IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre.

The latest list of transfers included the 2003-batch IPS officer Nabam Gungte who has been transferred from the Armed police to SPUWAC/SPUNER as Joint Commissioner of Police.

The Security division, Armed Police and Headquarters got three new Joint CsP -- Veenu Bansal, IPS (2004), Mahender Nath Tiwari, IPS (2004), and Suman Goyal, IPS (2005) respectively.

Eight police districts -- Rohini, Outer, North, Shahdara, North-east, South-east, North-west and Outer-north -- will have new Deputy Commissioners of Police viz. Amit Goyal, Sachin Sharma, Raja banthia, Prashant Priya Gautam, Rakesh Paweriya, Ravi Kumar Singh, Abhishek Dhania, and Nidhin Valsan respectively.

The five DANIPS officers were Anyesh Roy who has been now posted as DCP, Vigilance, Pankaj Kumar transferred as DCP, Police Control Room (PCR), Sanjay Kumar who was moved to DCP, 7th Battalion, Delhi Armed Police, Ram Dulesh Meena now posted as DCP, Operations and Deependra Kumar Singh who will now serve sa Additional DCP, Shahdara District.