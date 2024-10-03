55-year-old drugged, raped in Safdarjung Enclave hotel, accused arrested

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old woman was forced to drink alcohol and then sexually assaulted at a hotel in Safdarjung Enclave by a 35-year-old man, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified by the police as Sunil, has been arrested.

DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena said that a PCR call was received at the Safdarjung Enclave police station on Tuesday following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The 55-year-old woman, also the complainant, a resident of Laxmi Bai Nagar, was taken to hospital for medical exam and a DCW counsellor was engaged,” Meena said.

In her statement, she told the police that on January 1, she met with Sunil at Sai Baba Mandir, Lodhi Road, who offered her lift.

“Sunil told her that he works as a driver in CGO Complex. The accused asked her to help him in finding a flat as he was new to the city. They exchanged numbers and started talking to each other,” said the DCP.

On June 20, Sunil called her in Safdarjung where he offered her drinks, she stated. “As the woman fell unconscious, Sunil took the woman to Gold Leaf hotel where he sexually assaulted her,” the officer explained.

A case under appropriate sections of the law was registered on Tuesday and the accused was arrested. Further probe is on, the police officer added.