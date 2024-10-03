Delhi HC denies bail to kingpin in fake anti-cancer drug racket

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused bail to a man accused of orchestrating a scheme to produce and distribute counterfeit anti-cancer drugs, describing him as the mastermind behind the operation and expressing concerns that he could tamper with evidence.

The court emphasised that the low efficacy of the fraudulent injections could potentially lead to cancer relapse or progression in patients, raising the risk of death.

Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the co-accused were granted bail because they were considered minor players in the scheme, whereas the petitioner, Viphil Jain, was identified as the “kingpin” of the entire operation.

“The fake injections, largely manufactured by the petitioner, were found to be sub-standard and dangerous for patients,” the court observed. It further stated that Jain, who has professional expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, was fully aware of the risks his actions posed and had willfully engaged in this “life-threatening business.” The court expressed concern that releasing him on bail could lead to interference with the investigation.

According to the prosecution, Jain had been sourcing empty vials and materials for the production of counterfeit anti-cancer injections from an associate, Parvez Malik. In March, police raided a flat in Moti Nagar, where Jain and another individual were allegedly caught in the process of filling vials with the illicit substance.

Subsequent raids uncovered large quantities of counterfeit materials and vials, leading to more arrests. While other co-accused were granted bail, the court refused Jain’s request, noting that he was the key figure in the racket.

The court stated that releasing Jain posed a serious risk, as he not only had considerable knowledge of the criminal network but had also profited significantly from the illegal trade. There was concern that if freed, he might abscond or repeat the offense.