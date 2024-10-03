Love affair gone awry: Driver kills employer’s help, dumps body in Noida

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man working as part-time driver for a family in Hauz Khas strangled their maid to death with a gear wire, packed her body in a bag and drove her 25 km in Noida, where he dumped the body at a secluded place, an official said on Wednesday.

The owner who had employed the maid was completely unaware of the brutal crime and instead had lodged a complaint with the police stating that her maid had gone missing, along with some cash.

The accused, identified as Jitender alias Goldy (50), had been in a relationship with the deceased woman but their relationship had recently soured.

Sharing more details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said a woman, who is a resident of Panchsheel Park, Hauz Khas, approached the police on September 26 stating that her maid had stolen Rs 43,000 in cash and disappeared. The cops tried to call the maid, but her phone number was switched off.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under appropriate sections of law and began probing the matter.

“The complainant woman was thoroughly questioned about everyone who had come to her house for domestic work. Further, the CCTV footage of the crime vicinity were collected and meticulously analysed,” the DCP said.

As the cops were probing the matter, an important fact came to the fore — the complainant had also hired a part-time driver, who worked three days a week, to take her 95-year-old aunt to a senior citizens’ club.