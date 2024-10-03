Of fasts and feasts

The festive season is finally upon us. Across households, you hear talks of family gatherings being planned amid the hustle of our household cleaning sprees. When it comes to food, there are two clear camps — one which fasts, and the other that feasts.

As Navratri, kicks off, food plays a critical role in the societal balance of festivities and preparing our bodies for the next season. Octogenarians in your family will tell you that the fundamental rationale behind the Navratri fasts is to take a break from the conventional diets and prepare our bodies for the typically-harsh winters of north India that follows this period.

But, Delhi is a melting pot of culture. With a sizable settlement of Bengali community, the rituals of eastern India have blended in beautifully within the fabric of the city. For this community, this is a period of revelry and feasting. The epicentre of these festivities can be found in the markets of Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park and Greater Kailash neighbourhoods.

Here, the bylanes are dotted with makeshift stalls selling bright red dupattas with golden gotas that will adorn the idols of the Durga. You see coconuts stacked up to the brim across stores, while the barley grain sits aplenty in baskets.

The beautiful blend of cultures does not divide each other in the festive spirit — in stores lined up alongside, you find barley seeds that are sowed by many households on the first day of Navratri and grown as a symbol of prosperity over these nine days.