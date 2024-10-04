Delhi police bust syndicate involved in guaranteed returns investment fraud

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police has busted a syndicate that was allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of providing guaranteed returns in the name of investment in Application Hibox and seized Rs 18 crore from different bank accounts.

Cops, who believe the scam is probably of more than Rs 500 crore, have issued notices to social media influencers, including Elvish Yadav, who promoted HIBOX app and lured investors to invest via the said application.

Sharing details, DCP (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said the complaint of 29 victims against “HIBOX” app was received at IFSO on August 16 in which it was alleged that they had been lured to invest in HIBOX with the promise of guaranteed returns of 1% to 5% daily, amounting to 30% to 90% monthly.

Many social media influencers and YouTubers viz. Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan alias Fukra Insaan, Purav Jha, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya, among others, promoted the application.