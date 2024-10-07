Delhi BJP leaders praise Modi’s property, power reforms

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders gathered at the ‘Thank You Modiji’ rally in Burari on Sunday, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resuming property mutation (Dakhil Kharij) and eliminating the need for no-objection certificates (NOCs) for power connections in certain areas of the city.

The event, held at Mukundpur Chowk in northeast Delhi, was attended by senior BJP figures, comprising Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders, including MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj.

Sachdeva hailed the decisions as a “Diwali gift” for residents of Delhi’s villages and unauthorised colonies.

“I want to thank PM Modi because, with his blessings, Delhi BJP has been successful in solving two problems of unauthorised colonies,” Sachdeva said.

In his speech, he also criticised the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

“The government of Arvind Kejriwal was not letting it (mutation) happen. We were requesting for it, the restriction of mutation has been withdrawn,” Sachdeva said.

He also accused AAP MLAs of exploiting the requirement for a DDA NOC for electricity connections. “The compulsion has been removed,” he added.