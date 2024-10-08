Raid on MP meant to crush AAP: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in Punjab. He termed the raid as part of a politically motivated agenda aimed at dismantling the AAP, stating that it was not about corruption but a targeted attack on his party and its leaders.

“This raid is not about corruption. Today, they are conducting an ED raid on Sanjeev Arora. Before this, they arrested me, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and others. This is not an investigation against corruption; it is clearly an orchestrated attempt by the Prime Minister to crush one party using every resource, agency, and power at his disposal,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The AAP convenor also expressed his confidence in the party’s integrity, asserting that AAP has always stood for honesty and accountability. “We have God on our side, and we have done nothing wrong. Despite these attempts to malign us, we remain unshaken and fearless,” he added.

Furthermore, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who has also been targeted in this series of actions, strongly reacted to the raid on Sanjeev Arora. In his statement, he said, “The Prime Minister of India is only focused on one thing: destroying the Aam Aadmi Party. His sole agenda is to finish AAP and its leaders.

What will he achieve by putting people in jail? You are so consumed with hatred that you cannot think about what you will do for the country. You have no concern about how to create jobs, fix the education system, or improve healthcare. Your only concern is how to destroy Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party, and its leaders.”