Behind the scenes

Without photography, how would history have been ‘created’?” begins Sudeshna Guha, the curator of ‘Histories in the Making: Photographing Indian Monuments, 1855–1920’, an exhibition that explores the role of photography in documenting India’s architectural and cultural history.

Hosted at DAG in New Delhi, the exhibition draws from the gallery’s vast archives of early photographs to “showcase a time when photography was still in its infancy, and yet, British India emerged as the first country outside Europe to establish professional photographic studios,” states Ashish Anand, CEO of DAG.

The images on display highlight “the travails of photography and also the science of photography” while interrogating its role in shaping the historical narrative of India in the colonial era.

Early beginnings

The mid-1800s marked the beginning of systematic efforts to capture India’s architectural heritage through photography. British colonial officials, including Thomas Biggs, William Johnson, and William Henderson, used this new medium for documentation.

The Bombay Presidency commissioned Biggs in 1854 to photograph the caves and temples of Western India. As Guha points out, “With photography, classification also happened,” with early photographers creating visual taxonomies of India’s cultural heritage. And it had a practical purpose: there was vandalism of antiquities that had to be controlled through extensive documentation and fieldwork.