Eclectic Electric

The bold and unique design of the all-new MG Windsor EV is something to be talked about, although it has drawn a lot of mixed opinions.

The EV boasts a striking front design that effortlessly combines modern aesthetics with a touch of sophistication.

Its bold, sculpted grille features a sleek, closed-off design that emphasises its electric nature while maintaining the iconic MG badge at the centre, exuding a sense of heritage and pride.

The grille is sharp, and the LED headlights provide a fierce, refined look, enhancing visibility while adding an aggressive flair. The headlight design is complemented by elegant daytime running lights that curve gracefully, giving the front fascia, a distinctive character.

The sculpted hood adds to the vehicle’s dynamic presence, creating a sense of motion even when stationary. The overall silhouette is further enhanced by well-defined lines that lead seamlessly to the aerodynamic contours of the body, emphasising both elegance and efficiency. In summary, the MG Windsor EV’s front look is a perfect blend of modernity and classic charm, making it standout on the road while showcasing its eco-friendly credentials.

The side profile of the Windsor EV showcases the longest wheelbase in its segment, which enhances its spaciousness and stability. The highlight here is undoubtedly the striking 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, that elevate the vehicle’s stance and give it an impressive presence on the road. Adding to the sleek aesthetics, the flush door handles blend seamlessly into the body, contributing to a streamlined and polished look. Together, these elements create a side profile that is both elegant and sporty, making the Windsor EV a true head-turner.

On the inside, the most captivating feature of the Windsor EV is undoubtedly its massive touchscreen infotainment system, a centerpiece that de- mands attention and enhances the driving experience.

Complementing this high-tech hub is the expansive infinity view glass roof, which creates an airy, luxurious atmosphere, making every journey feel open and inviting. The AeroLounge seats are exceptionally cushioned, offering unparalleled comfort for both driver and passenger. Adding to the sense of opulence, theroyaltouch gold interiors exude a premium feel, elevating the overall aesthetic.

It was a delightful rainy day when we got the chance to take the MG Windsor EV for a spin around the city. The combination of its luxurious interior and incredible comfort transformed our drive into an experience that’s hard to put into words. As we navigated the bustling streets of Delhi, for once, traffic didn’t faze us. The handling was so smooth and the ride so cushy that we found ourselves enjoying every moment behind the wheel. Who knew rain could feel this good?

The Windsor is powered by a 38 kWh Li-ion battery, delivering 136 PS and generating 200 Nm of torque, all while providing a claimed range of approximately 331 kms. Plus, it features an IP67-rated prismatic cell battery, ensuring durability and performance. Safety has not been ignored either, with a full complement of six airbags and all other electronic aids.

Priced at Rs 13.5 to 15.5 lakh, ex-showroom