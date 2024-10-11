Bejewelling the nose

To me, a nose ornament is a very, very personal piece of jewellery,” says Sarath Selvanathan, the founder and creative director of Mookuthi. The brand, which specialises exclusively in bespoke nose ornaments, is set to host an exclusive, invite-only show in Greater Kailash, from October 11 to 13.
Mookuthi, founded in 2015, is a platform that tells stories through a nose ornament, a tradition rich in cultural meaning. “Previous Mookuthi events have been held in private locations across Delhi, including Mehrauli and Gurugram.”
Selvanathan’s personal story is intertwined with the brand’s evolution. A mechanical engineer by training, his unexpected foray into jewellery design began during a period of personal upheaval. “Truth be told, it was a breakup that threw me off the engineering track and led me to design,” he says candidly. What started as curiosity led him to engage with women across the country, hearing their personal stories about nose ornaments.
These stories formed the bedrock of Mookuthi. “For many women, a nose ornament is not just an accessory — it’s a statement, a commitment. It’s right on your face, and it can represent something very personal,” Selvanathan shares.
Some of these stories are profoundly moving. “There was a woman who adopted an eight-year-old girl, and the child’s only memory of her late mother was her nose ornament. She came to my studio to get her nose pierced, to create a new connection with her child,” Selvanathan recalls. He’s also heard stories of women getting nose piercings as acts of rebellion, whether before a wedding or a divorce. “It’s a subtle but powerful way for people to own themselves, and it’s an honour for us to be part of that moment.”
Rooted in the south
Mookuthi’s designs are influenced by Selvanathan’s roots in south India. “I never left the south until I was 24 or 25,” he says. “When I moved to Mumbai, I realised how little people knew about the south’s culture and complexities.” This realisation motivated Selvanathan to use Mookuthi as a platform to share stories of the south. “Each collection is a reflection of my childhood — whether it’s Athangudi tiles, Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings, or the kollam patterns I grew up around.”
His approach to design is also unconventional. “I’m agnostic to the boundaries that the jewellery industry puts on you. For me, it’s about emotions and words that convert into a product. My canvas may be restricted to one square centimetre, but that’s where the real challenge and fun begin.”
Through these collections, there is an aim to showcase the soft power of south India. “It’s not about preserving history, but rather interpreting it in new ways,” he explains. “I express these cultural stories through the form of a nose ornament. The simplicity of the nose ornament allows them to be given a significant impact.”
Selvanathan is focused on curating an experience that stays true to the brand’s ethos. “We don’t do random concerts or huge gatherings,” he says. “It’s about slowing down, giving people a chance to connect with the craft and with us.” The event, like others before it, will be a gathering of people who share a deep connection to the nose ornament — whether for cultural, personal, or aesthetic reasons.
For Selvanathan, the brand is about the stories Mookuthi has helped bring to life. “It’s lovely — during the show, so many women come in and share their stories with us, and it just reinforces why we do what we do,” he says.
