Bejewelling the nose

To me, a nose ornament is a very, very personal piece of jewellery,” says Sarath Selvanathan, the founder and creative director of Mookuthi. The brand, which specialises exclusively in bespoke nose ornaments, is set to host an exclusive, invite-only show in Greater Kailash, from October 11 to 13.

Mookuthi, founded in 2015, is a platform that tells stories through a nose ornament, a tradition rich in cultural meaning. “Previous Mookuthi events have been held in private locations across Delhi, including Mehrauli and Gurugram.”

Selvanathan’s personal story is intertwined with the brand’s evolution. A mechanical engineer by training, his unexpected foray into jewellery design began during a period of personal upheaval. “Truth be told, it was a breakup that threw me off the engineering track and led me to design,” he says candidly. What started as curiosity led him to engage with women across the country, hearing their personal stories about nose ornaments.

These stories formed the bedrock of Mookuthi. “For many women, a nose ornament is not just an accessory — it’s a statement, a commitment. It’s right on your face, and it can represent something very personal,” Selvanathan shares.

Some of these stories are profoundly moving. “There was a woman who adopted an eight-year-old girl, and the child’s only memory of her late mother was her nose ornament. She came to my studio to get her nose pierced, to create a new connection with her child,” Selvanathan recalls. He’s also heard stories of women getting nose piercings as acts of rebellion, whether before a wedding or a divorce. “It’s a subtle but powerful way for people to own themselves, and it’s an honour for us to be part of that moment.”