DU eyes green campus, own satellite, free lunch scheme for underprivileged students

NEW DELHI: Those looking for a major shift in the way Delhi University would function in the coming years take a look at the university’s Institutional Development Plan (IDP) 2024. The initiatives include implementing a policy to allow only electric vehicles on the campus, launching its own satellite, and introducing a free lunch scheme for students.

The IDP has been tabled for consideration before the Academic Council members, who held a meeting on Thursday.

The IDP is a perspective plan document that charts out broad objectives the university wants to achieve over some time.

The satellite system could play a major role in scientific research, telecommunications, GPS navigation as well as remote education. However, in the case of financial constraints, the university may consider hiring services from ISRO, the document says.

DU is also looking at environmental sustainability with plans to introduce a zero-emission target by restricting fossil fuel vehicles on the campus. It hopes to gradually introduce electric vehicles starting with Chhatra Marg to create a cleaner environment for students and the staff.

Another major initiative is a working lunch scheme for underprivileged students, offering free meals in the university cafeteria in exchange for work.

The university is looking at creating a ‘University Haat’ on the lines of universities abroad to set up a commercial shopping area where products developed by student-led start-ups can be showcased and put up for sale.