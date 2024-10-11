Tech Corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Croma 200W Party Speaker

Croma’s big 200W Party speaker (CREA120DJA301501) is ideal for having a blast whether at home or elsewhere. Setup is easy, and it connects via BT 5.3 with any of your smart devices (phones, tabs, PCs etc), it can even connect with multiple devices at once. here’s also a nifty 2.4GHz wireless mic for easy Karaoke sessions. The device comes with a 6000mAh battery, which goes for a few hours. It can be carried easily with the two built in handles and has excellent operation buttons on top for usage. Sound quality is acceptable, with clear mids, highs and bass with an emphasis on absolute loudness to keep the party going.

croma.com

DeperAI 65w Pro GaN

This 65W charger from DeperAI is one of the best I’ve tried this year with ace charging speeds, multiple protection levels, and a stylish shell. The GaN III charger provides a faster and more stable charge experience. There are two USB C slots and a single USB A slot providing power up to 65W (single port alone) or combinations of 45W+18/20W. This charger charged my Macbook Pro 13 in about 1 hour 45 minutes and charges most smartphones (iPhones/Androids) at max supporting speeds (UFCS tech). I also appreciate the colour options which provide a unique feel to these devices.

deperai.com amazon.in

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707

This premium media player is made using high-end parts available only in top-range sound systems. The ZX707 provides Hi-Res Audio in multiple formats and comes with a longer battery life (up to 25 hours). A 12.7cm screen and a milled aluminium frame give the device an elegant feel. The ZX707 offers more ways to listen to your music directly from your favourite streaming and music apps.

shopatsc.com

Canon Pixma G3010

This refillable ink tank wireless printer is perfect for high volume printing at a lower running cost. The G3010 can print, scan, and copy while providing thousands of pages of prints in a single fill of the tanks. The device connects to your smartphone/Tab/PC wirelessly at the touch of a button and can print up to 8.8 images per minute.

in.canon.com